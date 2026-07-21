Large-scale fire broke out at industrial park in Leningrad Region of Russian Federation

In the city of Vsevolozhsk in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast, near St. Petersburg, a large-scale fire broke out at an industrial park on the night of July 21. The fire started at a plant that manufactures polymer materials.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire covered an area of 5,900 square meters.

Upon arrival, rescue workers determined that a production and warehouse building at the facility was on fire. More than 50 rescue workers and 20 pieces of specialized equipment were deployed to extinguish the blaze.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations stated that firefighting efforts were complicated by a significant fire load inside the building and strong winds. The fire was eventually contained.

Local residents reported explosions

Photos and videos of the massive fire were posted on social media and Telegram channels, showing a thick column of black smoke visible from several kilometers away.

Local residents also reported hearing explosions before the fire, and smoke was visible not only in Vsevolozhsk but also in neighboring Yanino.

The cause of the fire has not been officially disclosed

Russian authorities have not reported any casualties, nor have they released an official cause of the fire.

The incident occurred on the grounds of the "Ladoga" industrial park, where several industrial enterprises operate. However, there is currently no official confirmation that the fire was linked to a drone attack or military operations.

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