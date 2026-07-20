Russian shows fires in Moscow region and plans to shoot down drones with slingshot: "What if I hit wing or propeller?". VIDEO

A video recorded by a resident of the Moscow region after an overnight drone attack was posted online. The man showed thick plumes of smoke from fires in Podolsk and expressed outrage that Russian federal television channels and media outlets were concealing the true extent of the destruction.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian also shared concerns about his own safety and thoughts about using a slingshot as "air defence."

"As I said, there was nothing on the news... They said nothing on television, the bastards... People are right when they say the news always lies and leaves a lot out. People were hurt," the author of the video complained.

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