"Woke up and was f#cking gobsmacked," – Kyivstoner’s first comment to Ukrainian journalists on FSB accusations. VIDEO

While the FSB is searching for the organizers of the "terrorist attack" in the Moscow region, Censor.NET found the main suspect and called him. Here is how Kyivstoner responded to the Russian security services’ accusations in his first comment to Ukrainian journalists.

As a reminder, the FSB claimed it had "thwarted a terrorist attack" in the Moscow region, accusing rapper Kyivstoner (Albert Vasyliev) of preparing it. According to the agency, the artist allegedly coordinated an FPV drone attack on a defense industry enterprise.

Asked by Censor.NET journalists about audio released by the FSB and allegedly featuring his voice, Kyivstoner said that his voice was impossible to fake because he was a "unique guy." He explained the main reason for his composure simply: he currently has other priorities.

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Watch more: Rapper Kyivstoner explained his involvement in planning of explosions in Moscow region: "What f#cking terrorist attack? I was playing Dota!". VIDEO

- Look, I’ll say just a few words. Look, I don’t have time for anything, and do you know why? Because I’m grinding my way to Titan in Dota. I’m grinding my way to Titan in Dota. (He means that he is advancing toward the highest ranking tier in the game.) So, hugs, all the best to you, and I wish you good health, but I’m grinding my way to Titan in Dota.

- I’m just curious whether you have watched the video that the FSB has now released, allegedly featuring your voice. What do you think about it?

- What do I think about it? Well, I would say they need to allocate better budgets for performers. Do you know what I want to say? I’ll put it this way: no matter how hard the guys try, it is impossible to fake my voice. I’m a unique guy; there’s no one else like me. And do you know why I’m a unique guy? Because I’m grinding my way to Titan in Dota.

- Have you seen what Sternenko wrote?

- No, I haven’t. Do you know why? Because I have him blocked everywhere. That’s all. I’ll put it this way: I really don’t care what Serhii writes.

- Do you care what the FSB writes?

- I don’t care what Serhii writes, what the FSB writes, or what the guys on Threads write. Do you know why I don’t care? Why? Because I’m grinding my way to Titan in Dota. Look, I’m telling you honestly, I have nothing to say. Just like you, I woke up and was f@cking gobsmacked. You know, have you seen that Euroset advertisement? That old Euroset advertisement filmed in Ukraine? The one where she says, "This service has me absolutely f@cking stunned." That’s exactly how I feel. I woke up and was f@cking stunned.

- I’m curious: hypothetically, if one of our security services offered you such cooperation, would you agree?

- What the f@ck do security services have to do with this? Where are you going with this? You’re heading in the wrong direction!

- Why? I’m just curious whether you would agree.

- You’re heading in the wrong direction; you’re heading in the wrong direction. Look, I’m very grateful to you. You’re a qualified professional doing your job, but if the security services had wanted something, they would have got their act together long ago instead of allowing people to smear me for years.

- Perhaps that was a cover story, you know? Sometimes it works the other way around.

- I want to tell you this: the answer is very obvious. That’s it, that’s it. I’m glad, and I really appreciate that you called me, but I believe you did it because this is genuinely topical, not simply because you’re desperate. Look, I’ve said a great many things online over the past four years. So, guys, whoever is hearing and seeing this, do your research and look at what I have said and where. That’s all.

As a reminder, the FSB claimed it had "thwarted a terrorist attack" in the Moscow region, accusing Ukrainian-born rapper Kyivstoner of preparing it.

Watch more: Rapper Kyivstoner explained his involvement in planning of explosions in Moscow region: "What f#cking terrorist attack? I was playing Dota!". VIDEO