Rapper Kyivstoner explained his involvement in planning of explosions in Moscow region: "What f#cking terrorist attack? I was playing Dota!". VIDEO

The Russian Federal Security Service has concocted yet another absurd hoax, claiming to have "foiled" a large-scale drone attack on a strategic defence industry facility in a residential area on the outskirts of Moscow. The Russian security service has officially named the well-known Ukrainian blogger and rapper Albert Vasylev, better known by his stage name Kyivstoner (a former member of the band ‘Griby’), as one of the main organisers of this ‘terrorist attack’.

According to Censor.NET, the musician himself has already responded to the accusations from the enemy’s security services with a mix of emotion and irony.

According to the FSB, Kyivstoner, who currently resides outside Ukraine, is allegedly involved in the smuggling into Russia of a consignment of 35 FPV drones equipped with foreign combat components, which were concealed within Spanish ceramic tiles.

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The rapper recorded a video message on his social media accounts, in which he openly mocked the accusations made by the Russian security services and called it "the most pointless investment" by those trying to fabricate a case against him:

"What the f#ck? Good morning, everyone. There are 48 days left until the end of summer. I’d at least like to see the end of this summer, for f#ck’s sake. What do I want to say, lads? Actually, the attention’s great, but it’s just… What was I trying to say? I don’t know, like, what have I done to deserve all this attention, and, like, I’ve just got one question: why? I’d get it if I’d been some sort of active bloke, doing something somewhere. A downed pilot. Why the f#ck would anyone waste so much cash just to, like, single me out like this? I don’t know who did it or why the f#ck, but that’s the most pointless investment you could possibly have made, mate. I’m just asking, why? What the f#ck for? I’m chilling, mate. I was playing Dota. What the f#cking sort of organisation is this, bloke?", Kyivstoner concluded.

Read more: FSB announced that it had "foiled terrorist attack" in Moscow region, accusing Kyivstoner, rapper of Ukrainian origin, of planning it

Warning! Strong language!

See more: Russia has launched new fake story about "Ukrainian terrorist attack against its own population", - CCD. PHOTO