The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that it had "foiled" a large-scale drone attack on a strategic facility in a residential area of the Moscow region, one of the organizers of which was allegedly Kyivstoner, a rapper of Ukrainian origin.

This was reported by Russian propagandists, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The intelligence services of the aggressor country claim that FPV drones assembled in Kyiv were delivered to Russia in "a shipment of Spanish ceramic tiles via Slovakia and Poland, with the assistance of European intelligence services."

Two Moldovan citizens are also accused of preparing for a "terrorist attack"; they allegedly prepared a rented hangar for launching the drones and then left Russia.

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"The perpetrator confessed that he had been recruited by a terrorist organization and was supposed to be taken to Ukraine to fight against Russia; the tenant of a cargo hangar for UAVs, who had been recruited by Kyiv for money, put up armed resistance and was killed by return fire," the propagandists write.

The FSB claims that Albert Vasylev, a rapper of Ukrainian origin and a blogger known as Kyivstoner, was involved in organizing the terrorist attack.

The SSU enlisted children aged 13–16 to activate illegally purchased SIM cards used in drones to attack a facility in the Moscow region.

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What is known about Kyivstoner?

At the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the rapper left Ukraine for the U.S. and currently lives in Bratislava.

For a long time, he appeared in Russian projects, worked in Russia, and was friends with Putin supporters, including the rapper Basta, who performed at concerts in Ukraine until the full-scale invasion.

Read more: Russia is preparing provocations using Polish symbols and wants to carry them out on Ukrainian territory – Center for Countering Disinformation