In occupied Crimea, FSB has detained two men on charges of "treason": they face life imprisonment

Russia’s FSB has announced the arrest of two residents of occupied Crimea, whom it accuses of "treason" for allegedly passing on information to Ukraine about military facilities on the peninsula.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, citing Russian media and the press office of the FSB of the Russian Federation.

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According to the Russian security service, those detained are residents of occupied Sevastopol and the Krasnoperekopsk district of Crimea. The FSB claims that the men allegedly contacted Ukrainian representatives of their own accord and passed on information about the locations of Russian military facilities, air defence systems and the deployment of units of the Russian Ministry of Defence, as well as documenting the aftermath of Ukrainian strikes.

The Russian security forces have not disclosed the names of those detained. However, the pro-Russian Telegram channel ‘Crimean SMERSH’, which is linked to the blogger Alexander Talipov, claims that the men in question were born in 1991 and 1996.

The FSB has also released a video featuring a man whose face is obscured. In the footage, he confirms the version of events put forward by the Russian security services. At the same time, the media point out that it is impossible to verify the accuracy of this information in a war situation, and that such testimony may have been obtained under duress.

According to the FSB, the men face life imprisonment. The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on these reports.

Read more: SSU carried out strikes against Crimea and Russian logistics: "Dzhankoi" airbase, warehouses, and port were hit