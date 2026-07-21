Propane tanker en route to Reni was struck off coast of Romania

The Liberian-flagged tanker Gas Lisbon was damaged off the Romanian coast. According to preliminary reports, an explosion occurred on board, and the vessel may have been attacked by a maritime drone.

According to Censor.NET, Romanian President Nicușor Dan wrote about this on X.

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The President of Romania reported that the tanker had departed from the Egyptian port of Alexandria and was heading to the Ukrainian port of Reni.

According to him, shortly after the incident, two vessels from the Romanian Maritime Safety Agency arrived at the scene and evacuated the entire crew, including three injured sailors. All crew members were safely brought ashore.

A tugboat was also dispatched to the incident area to monitor the position of the damaged vessel, prevent it from drifting, and eliminate any potential threat to maritime safety.

"The state's institutions are on alert and will clarify the circumstances, causes, and responsibilities related to this serious incident, which is most likely part of the Russian Federation's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine," Dan emphasised.

According to Digi24, the vessel was loaded with propane when an explosion occurred on board.

The tanker is located 26 kilometers off the coast of Sfântu Gheorghe.

Sources report that the vessel was likely attacked by a maritime drone. The origin of this drone is unknown.

The vessel is still on fire. To ensure the safety of navigation, a warning has been issued to all vessels in the area, asking them to avoid the danger zone.

Watch more: Explosion was heard near Romanian port of Constanta, - Digi24. VIDEO