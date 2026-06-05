Explosion was heard near Romanian port of Constanta, - Digi24. VIDEO

An explosion has been reported at the Romanian port of Constanța. There are no reports of casualties at this stage.

This is reported by Digi24, as relayed by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to media reports, it was a Ukrainian maritime drone carrying dozens of kilograms of explosives.

"It is unclear how the maritime drone ended up in the port of Constanța," journalists note.

President Nicușor Dan and the country’s prime minister have been informed of the incident.

The Romanian Ministry of the Interior has already announced a press conference regarding the incident.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

Watch more: Marines from 40th Marine Brigade attacked occupiers’ positions using "Barracuda" naval drones equipped with FPV drones. VIDEO

What led up to this?

As a reminder, on 8 May it was reported that a suspected Ukrainian Magura V5 maritime drone had been found in Greece near the southern part of the island of Lefkada in the Ionian Sea. It was handed over to the coastguard.

According to Reuters, the Ukrainian maritime drone found in Greece had strayed off course due to a malfunction.

It is known that Greece is awaiting an apology from Ukraine over the maritime drone off its coast.

Greece has lodged a diplomatic protest with Ukraine over the marine drone.

Read more: NATO may strengthen Romania’s air defense after Russian UAV downing, - Foreign Minister Tsoi