Marines from 40th Marine Brigade attacked occupiers’ positions using "Barracuda" naval drones equipped with FPV drones.. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 40th Separate Marine Brigade carried out a special operation in the Kherson region using 'Barracuda' maritime drones equipped with FPV drones.

According to Censor.NET, Russian propaganda recently claimed to have destroyed one of these unmanned boats.

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However, the footage released suggests the opposite – the maritime drones continue to successfully carry out combat missions and inflict losses on the enemy.

During the operation, several "Barracudas" covertly approached enemy positions.

Upon reaching the mission area, the unmanned boats deployed relay masts, and FPV drones were launched from their decks for reconnaissance and to search for hidden targets.

In the coastal zone and amongst the reeds, operators detected camouflaged observation posts, shelters, and occupiers’ positions. After confirming the enemy’s coordinates, a series of precision strikes was delivered.

The footage also shows enemy shelters and positions engulfed in flames following strikes by Ukrainian FPV drones.

Despite the enemy’s attempts to disrupt the operation, most of the maritime drones successfully reached the mission area and accomplished their objectives.

The brigade notes that several maritime drones with different combat modules and tasks took part in the operation, which allowed for a comprehensive strike against enemy positions along the coastal section of the front.

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