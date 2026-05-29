Russian occupier in Pokrovsk direction shot himself under watch of Ukrainian drone. VIDEO

The high effectiveness and ruthlessness of Ukrainian drones on the battlefield continue to demoralise the personnel of the occupying forces, driving the invaders to commit mass suicide in order to avoid encountering FPV drones. According to Censor.NET, yet another such incident was recorded on one of the fiercest sections of the front line.

A video has been published online showing the "Hostri Kartuzy" unit of the 2nd Separate Detachment of the "Omega" Special Purpose Centre of the Ukrainian National Guard, which is holding the defence in the Pokrovsk direction.

The footage shows a wounded Russian soldier left alone in the middle of a crash site. Noticing a Ukrainian drone hovering above him, presumably to record the scene or drop munitions, the invader decided not to wait for the strike. He pressed the muzzle of his own assault rifle to his head and pulled the trigger, killing himself on the spot.

Watch more: Russian on battlefield finishes off his wounded comrade and shoots himself in head. VIDEO