Russian on battlefield finishes off his wounded comrade and shoots himself in head. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing an occupier on the battlefield, under attack from Ukrainian drones, finishing off his comrade before shooting himself in the head.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the Russians’ suicide was captured on camera by a drone.

The footage shows two occupiers, one of whom has been wounded. His comrade initially attempted to administer first aid, but at that moment a Ukrainian kamikaze drone carried out a second attack, inflicting further damage on the enemy.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Instead of continuing the evacuation or providing assistance, the occupier cold-bloodedly fired a coup de grâce at his wounded comrade. Immediately afterwards, the invader turned his weapon on himself and took his own life by shooting himself with his own assault rifle.

Watch more: "Zli Sapsany" drone pilots film moment wounded ruscist ends his life with gunshot to head. VIDEO 18+

Read more: Robotic assault in Kostiantynivka: ground-based kamikaze drones eliminated SRG of eight occupiers. VIDEO