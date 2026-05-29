Russia has intensified attacks in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors, - General Staff. MAP

The heaviest fighting took place in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole and Lyman sectors. The enemy is also active in the Slobozhanskyi and Kostyantynivsky sectors. A total of 267 combat engagements were recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy launched a missile strike using one missile, carried out 86 air strikes, and dropped 269 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 7,881 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,806 attacks on settlements and our troops’ positions, including 77 using multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, notably in the areas around the settlements of Mala Slobidka and Nova Sloboda in the Sumy region.

Combat operations

Over the past 24 hours, five clashes took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions; the enemy carried out seven air strikes, dropped 15 guided bombs, and carried out 99 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including three using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi sector, the enemy launched nine assaults on our units’ positions in the areas around the settlements of Starytsia, Prylipka, Veterinarne, Shev’yakivka, and Lyman, as well as in the direction of the settlements of Izbytske and Ternova.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks in the areas of Kivsharivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Kupiansk.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 13 attempts by the invaders to advance towards the settlements of Hrekivka, Makiyivka, Novomykhailivka, Lyman, Drobysheve and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past 24 hours, our defenders repelled four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Zakytne and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the areas around the settlements of Tykhonivka and Markove.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 16 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopil, Berestok, Rusyn Yar and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction our defenders repelled 46 assaults by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Bilytske, Hryshyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiya and Novopavlivka.

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In the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched two attacks in the areas of the settlements of Sichneve and Zlagoda.

In the Huliaipil sector , there were 32 attacks by the occupiers in the areas around the settlements of Myrne, Dobropillia, Vozdvyzhivka, Hirke, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Rybne, Tsvitkove, Staroukrainka, Verkhnia Tersa and Charivne.

Read also on "Censor.NET": Russia is attempting to break through to Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia: attacking in small groups, - Defence Forces

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy twice attempted to advance in the area of the settlement of Shcherbaky.

In the Dnipro direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack in the area of Bilohrudy Island.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ missile forces and artillery struck one enemy artillery system.

In total, Russian invaders suffered 960 casualties over the past day. The enemy also lost two tanks, 11 armoured fighting vehicles, 28 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, four ground-based robotic systems, 1,750 unmanned aerial vehicles and 324 vehicles.