Greece has lodged diplomatic protest with Ukraine over maritime drone

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece has lodged an official diplomatic complaint with Ukraine regarding a marine drone that was discovered off the western coast of the country.

According to Censor.NET, Ekathimerini reports this.

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What is known?

Lana Zohiu, a spokesperson for the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced the diplomatic protest during a press conference.

What happened before?

As a reminder, on May 8, it was reported that a Magura V5 marine drone, believed to be Ukrainian, had been discovered off the southern coast of the island of Lefkada in the Ionian Sea. It was handed over to the coast guard.

According to Reuters, a Ukrainian maritime drone found in Greece veered off course due to a malfunction.

It is known that Greece is awaiting an apology from Ukraine over the maritime drone near its coast.

Read more: Poland is preparing a note of protest to Russia, - Foreign Ministry spokesman Wronski