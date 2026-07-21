Russia presses Kupiansk from several directions, Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate assault groups – Trehubov

Russian forces have stepped up offensive operations in the Kupiansk direction in the Kharkiv region, seeking to break through Ukrainian defences and advance towards the city. At the same time, the occupying forces are suffering heavy losses, while Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to effectively hold back the offensive.

According to Censor.NET, Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the Joint Forces Grouping, said this during the national joint news telethon.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Russians seek to split Ukrainian bridgehead

According to Trehubov, the situation remains most tense in the Kupiansk district. He explained that the fighting could broadly be divided into two sectors — east and west of the Oskil River.

On the eastern bank, Russian forces are actively advancing through Kivsharivka towards Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, seeking to split the Ukrainian bridgehead.

"They are meeting significant resistance and suffering heavy losses there, but that is not particularly stopping them," the spokesperson said.

Occupying forces press Kupiansk from the north

According to Trehubov, the situation west of the Oskil has also become more difficult. Russian units have intensified their attempts to break through to Kupiansk from the north and gain a foothold in the city’s northern districts. Meanwhile, Ukrainian troops continue to successfully eliminate enemy assault groups.

"The enemy is being eliminated there in large numbers, but they are actively stepping up the pressure and committing the reserves they had accumulated over the summer," Trehubov stressed.

Russia seeks to capitalise on summer campaign

The Joint Forces Grouping spokesperson noted that the Russian command was seeking to make the most of its summer offensive by converting its numerical advantage in personnel into territorial gains. At the same time, he said, Ukrainian defences remained effective.

"Russian forces are being actively and systematically eliminated in the Lyman area. In Kupiansk, despite the efforts being made by the Russians, Ukrainian defences are organised very effectively. The rate at which the occupying forces are being eliminated is very high," he emphasised.

Where Russians are mounting their most active offensives

According to Trehubov, Russian forces are simultaneously exerting pressure in several directions during their summer offensive campaign. He identified the following as the main sectors of the front:

the Velykyi Burluk direction;

the area around Kozacha Lopan;

Dehtiarne;

the Vovchansk direction;

the area around Lyptsi;

the border area of the Sumy region, particularly around Hrabovske.

Despite the intensified assaults, Ukrainian units are holding their positions and inflicting heavy personnel losses on Russian forces.

Read more: Enemy is stepping up its assaults in Kupiansk and Pokrovsk sectors, - National Guard of Ukraine