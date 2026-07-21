Russia uses summer camps to prepare children in occupied territories for army service – NRC

The Russian occupying forces continue to use summer camps to militarise Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories. At such events, children are indoctrinated with a positive view of the Russian army and prepared for future service in its ranks.

The National Resistance Centre (NRC) reported this, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the NRC, the occupying forces regularly arrange meetings between children and Russian military personnel at summer camps and other events, presenting the soldiers as "heroes" and "defenders."

During these meetings, the military personnel show children weapons and equipment, stage demonstrations, and talk about "serving the motherland."

The National Resistance Centre stressed that the primary purpose of these activities is to foster a positive attitude towards the occupying forces among children. From an early age, children are indoctrinated with a distorted view of the Russian army, taught to respect the occupying forces and gradually conditioned to regard service in the Russian military as a natural and honourable choice.

The NRC also recalled that more than 900 children from the temporarily occupied parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions recently attended a session at the "Time of Young Heroes" camp in Russia’s Volgograd region.

Read more: Ukraine has returned 17 more children from occupation, whom Russians were preparing for mobilization and military training, - Kuleba