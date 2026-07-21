GRU agent who was preparing bombs for terrorist attacks in Zaporizhzhia has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, - SSU

Based on evidence provided by the Security Service, a Russian military intelligence agent (better known as the GRU), who was manufacturing homemade bombs for terrorist attacks in Zaporizhzhia, was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the SSU.

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It is reported that SSU officers arrested the suspect in March 2025.

What did the investigation establish?

According to the SSU, the order from the Russian Federation was carried out by a local drug addict who had been recruited by the enemy. He came to the attention of the Russian security services whilst looking for easy money on Telegram channels.

In exchange for the promise of ‘quick’ side jobs, the agent set about assembling improvised explosive devices (IEDs), reinforcing them with metal nuts and bolts to increase their destructive power.

See more: Russia struck residential areas of Zaporizhzhia with KABs: 3 killed, 13 injured, buildings ablaze (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

How did the perpetrator prepare the explosives for the terrorist attacks?

To this end, following instructions from the Russians, he purchased chemical components, building materials and other items needed to make bombs at home.

The perpetrator was to hide the finished IEDs in caches within and around the frontline town, and then send the relevant coordinates to his handler in the Russian Federation.

The Russian intelligence officer also instructed his accomplice to carry out subversive propaganda activities in the interests of the aggressor state.

To this end, the traitor distributed provocative leaflets throughout the city, aimed at destabilising the internal situation in southern Ukraine.