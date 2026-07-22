As result of Russian aggression, two people were killed and 11 were injured in Kherson region

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops once again shelled the right bank of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Which settlements were shelled?

Over the past day, Antonivka, Blahovishchenske, Zelenivka, Molodizhne, Sadove, Ivanivka, Inhulets, Mykilske, Bilozerka, Veletenske, Zorivka, Kizomys, Stanislav, Sofiivka, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Rakivka, Tomaryne, Urozhaine, Osokorivka, Novoraisk, Stepne, Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Sablukivka, Burhunka, Odradokamianka, and the city of Kherson were subjected to enemy airstrikes, drone attacks, and artillery shelling over the past day.

russian forces struck critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential neighborhoods in the region’s settlements, damaging, in particular, two high-rise buildings and 33 private homes. The occupiers also destroyed a gas station and private vehicles.

As a result of the Russian aggression, one person was killed and 11 others were wounded.

It was later reported that the occupiers killed a woman in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. She sustained fatal injuries as a result of a Russian drone attack. The relevant authorities are currently working to identify the victim.

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