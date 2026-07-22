Due to Russian attack, water will only be supplied in Chornomorsk for two hours per day

In Chornomorsk, in the Odesa region, a temporary water supply schedule has been introduced following the Russian attack. Water will be supplied to the town’s residents for just two hours a day.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by Chornomorskvodokanal.

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Water will be supplied from 07:00 to 08:00 and from 20:00 to 21:00.

"Chornomorskvodokanal" explained that it is not possible to restore a stable water supply quickly due to significant technical difficulties and the extensive nature of the repair work.

"The municipal enterprise 'Chornomorskvodokanal' has been forced to temporarily introduce a water supply schedule," the company said.

Emergency repair work is scheduled to be completed by 23 July inclusive.

Read more: Number of people injured in Russian attack rises to four in Odesa