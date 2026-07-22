Due to Russian attack, water will only be supplied in Chornomorsk for two hours per day
In Chornomorsk, in the Odesa region, a temporary water supply schedule has been introduced following the Russian attack. Water will be supplied to the town’s residents for just two hours a day.
According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by Chornomorskvodokanal.
Water will be supplied from 07:00 to 08:00 and from 20:00 to 21:00.
"Chornomorskvodokanal" explained that it is not possible to restore a stable water supply quickly due to significant technical difficulties and the extensive nature of the repair work.
"The municipal enterprise 'Chornomorskvodokanal' has been forced to temporarily introduce a water supply schedule," the company said.
Emergency repair work is scheduled to be completed by 23 July inclusive.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password