Enemy has struck Zaporizhzhia andsurrounding area: there is one fatality and several people have been injured
Russian troops have attacked Zaporizhzhia and the village of Lezhyne in the Zaporizhzhia district. Initial reports indicate that one person has been killed and there are casualties.
This was announced by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Attack on a business in Zaporizhzhia
In Zaporizhzhia, a fire has broken out at a food processing plant following an enemy attack. Cars and buildings are also on fire.
Three people were injured – a 33-year-old woman and two men aged 25 and 41.
An attack on the Zaporizhzhia district
Fedorov also reported that enemy aerial bombs had struck Lezhyne. The attack resulted in the destruction of residential buildings.
"Preliminary reports suggest there are people trapped under the rubble," the head of the Regional Military Administration said at 16:54.
Fedorov later reported that one person had been killed and three others injured as a result of the attack.
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