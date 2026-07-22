Enemy has struck Zaporizhzhia andsurrounding area: there is one fatality and several people have been injured

Russian troops have attacked Zaporizhzhia and the village of Lezhyne in the Zaporizhzhia district. Initial reports indicate that one person has been killed and there are casualties.

This was announced by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Attack on a business in Zaporizhzhia

In Zaporizhzhia, a fire has broken out at a food processing plant following an enemy attack. Cars and buildings are also on fire.

Three people were injured – a 33-year-old woman and two men aged 25 and 41.

See more: "Zaporizhzhiaoblenergo" and "Zaporizhstal" pooled their equipment and resources to deal with aftermath of attack. PHOTOS

An attack on the Zaporizhzhia district

Fedorov also reported that enemy aerial bombs had struck Lezhyne. The attack resulted in the destruction of residential buildings.

"Preliminary reports suggest there are people trapped under the rubble," the head of the Regional Military Administration said at 16:54.

Fedorov later reported that one person had been killed and three others injured as a result of the attack.