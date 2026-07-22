IMF memorandum contains no separate commitment to raise tariffs during martial law – Energy Ministry

Ukraine’s Energy Ministry has commented on reports that the memorandum with the IMF allegedly "locks in" increases in gas and electricity tariffs from 2027.

This was stated in an official release by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The document concerns the preparation of a roadmap

"In fact, the memorandum with the IMF concerns not the introduction of new tariffs but the preparation of a roadmap for reforming the energy sector by the end of 2026. This is analytical and planning work, not a decision to change prices," the statement reads.

The Energy Ministry stressed that its fundamental position remains unchanged: the moratorium on tariff increases remains in force in Ukraine, and a full transition to market-based pricing will be possible only after martial law ends.

Read more: There will be no introduction of VAT for sole traders at this stage, - Svyrydenko

As part of the roadmap’s preparation, work is first being done on a strengthened social protection mechanism — expanded subsidies and targeted support for vulnerable households — which is to take effect before any tariff changes.

"As with previous reviews of the IMF programme, the document outlines possible areas for reforming the energy sector but contains no separate commitment to raise tariffs while martial law remains in force," the ministry added.

Read more: IMF has proposed beginning to raise gas and electricity rates for population starting in 2027

Background

It was previously reported that the IMF was proposing that Ukraine begin gradually raising household gas and electricity tariffs as early as 2027.