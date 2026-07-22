Zelenskyy on conversation with Witkoff and Kushner: Ukraine has long been ready for peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he spoke with US President Donald Trump’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on 22 July.

He announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

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Details of the conversation

Zelenskyy described the conversation as "good and important."

"We discussed how to step up diplomacy and bring peace closer. Peace is needed — peace with dignity — and Ukraine has long been ready for it. Our teams remain in close contact, including to continue working on everything we discussed. I thank Steve and Jared for their personal efforts for peace. We are grateful to President Trump and the American people for their unwavering support," the president added.

Read more: Zelenskyy held talks with Witkoff and Kushner, - Axios

As a reminder:

Earlier, media reports said that Zelenskyy spoke with US President Donald Trump’s special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on 22 July.

The New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump’s special envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, would visit Kyiv and Moscow only if there was something new to discuss. Formal trips "for a photo op" were ruled out.

Negotiations on ending the war have been on hold in recent months. Russia claimed that US support for Ukraine was undermining the "Anchorage agreements." US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that no agreements had in fact been reached in Anchorage and that only "a proposal was put forward" there.

Read more: Germany and Russian Federation held secret meeting in Baku this month to discuss ending war in Ukraine, - Aliyev