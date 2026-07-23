Explosions were heard in occupied Crimea: reports of drone attack

On the night of July 23, a series of explosions rocked the temporarily occupied Crimea. The peninsula may have come under yet another drone attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing local Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the Telegram channel "Crimean Wind," explosions were heard in the areas of Feodosia, Yevpatoria, and Sevastopol. Residents of Yalta also reported hearing loud noises.

The occupying authorities announced an attack

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-appointed "governor" of Sevastopol, announced an air raid alert and stated that the city was under attack by drones.

At the same time, no official information regarding possible consequences or damage had been released as of the time of publication.

Reports of a possible attack on air defense positions

According to "Crimean Wind," citing reports from subscribers, drones may have attacked Russian air defense positions on the Fedukhin Heights near the Balaklava Thermal Power Plant.

There is currently no independent confirmation of this information.

Read more: USF struck 13 power substations in the occupied territories, – Madyar. VIDEO