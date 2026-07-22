USF struck 13 power substations in the occupied territories, – Madyar. VIDEO

As part of Operation ‘Crimean Circuit Breaker Off’, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) struck a further 13 power substations in occupied Crimea and other temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine on 21–22 July.

This was announced by the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert (Madyar) Brovdi, according to Censor.NET.

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It is noted that the total number of power targets struck during the operation from 1 to 22 July stands at 117.

List of targets struck in occupied Crimea

The 110 kV ‘Alushta’ substation, Alushta, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battalion ‘Kairos’ of the 414th USF Brigade ‘Madiar’s Birds’.

110 kV ‘Massandra’ substation, Yalta, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Operational Centre of the Special Forces.

110 kV ‘Luchiste’ substation, Luchiste, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 412th USF Brigade ‘Nemesis’.

110 kV ‘Yalta’ substation, Yalta, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Operational Centre of the Special Forces.

110 kV ‘Alupka’ substation, Alupka, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 1st Operational Centre of the Special Forces Service.

110 kV "Darsan" substation, Alupka, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 413th Operational Unit "Raid".

Power substation, Shiroke, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battery ‘Kairos’, 414th USF Brigade ‘Madiar’s Birds’.

110 kV ‘Zorya’ substation, Ponizivka settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 413th Operational Unit ‘Reid’.

Power substation, 110 kV ‘Zimine’ substation, Zimine settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 9th Battalion ‘Kairos’ of the 414th USF Brigade ‘Madiar’s Birds’.

110 kV "Gaspra" substation, Gaspra settlement, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, 20th USF Brigade "K-2".

Watch more: USF strike another 19 power nodes in occupied territories – Madyar. VIDEO

Strikes in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions