US ready to intervene to end war in Ukraine, - Rubio

The United States is prepared to play an active role in ending the Russian-Ukrainian war if the conditions arise for reaching a peace agreement acceptable to both sides.

According to Censor.NET, citing The Guardian, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made this statement during a conversation with reporters

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According to Rubio, Washington is seeking to end the war as quickly as possible and is prepared to use its influence to bring about peace.

"We want a peace agreement. We want the war to end. We are ready to play whatever positive role we can to bring the war to an end. This will require a solution that both Russia and Ukraine can agree on," the Secretary of State emphasized.

Previous efforts have not yielded results

Rubio noted that the U.S. had already made diplomatic efforts to resolve the war, but they had not yielded the expected results.

At the same time, he said that if conditions have now changed and a real opportunity to make progress arises, the Donald Trump administration is ready to act.

"The president is committed to this cause, and every day, if we see an opportunity to improve the situation, we will do so," he said.

Trump called the war "stupid" and "senseless"

The Secretary of State also said that U.S. President Donald Trump considers the Russian-Ukrainian war "stupid" and "senseless."

According to Rubio, if a real opportunity to end the fighting arises, Washington is prepared to use all of the United States' diplomatic influence and capabilities.

"If we can play a role in bringing it to an end, we will use the power and influence of the United States to do so. We are ready to act if the opportunity arises," the U.S. Secretary of State concluded.

Read more: Rubio: We discussed with Lavrov need to end war between Russia and Ukraine