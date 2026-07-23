Rubio: We discussed with Lavrov need to end war between Russia and Ukraine

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed the need to end the war between Russia and Ukraine during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov.

He announced this on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Met today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the ASEAN Ministerial. We discussed the U.S.-Russia relationship and the need to end the Russia-Ukraine war," the statement says.

Earlier, Lavrov stated that during his meeting with Rubio, he urged that Ukraine not be "pumped up" with weapons.

Read more: Russia will not agree to ceasefire on front line, - Lavrov

What led up to it

As a reminder, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that he will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on 23 July, and plans to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured that no agreements had been reached during the meeting between Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska in 2025 to bring an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Russian officials in the Kremlin have repeatedly referred to the ‘Anchorage agreement’ or ‘arrangements in Anchorage’, under which they allegedly wish to bring the war in Ukraine to an end.

On 4 June, Putin described the ‘Anchorage Agreement’ as the basis for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

On 21 June, Putin’s aide Ushakov stated that "one of the parties had proved unable to fulfil the agreements reached in Anchorage".

On 23 June, the Russian dictator Putin stated once again that the ‘Anchorage Principles’ should be ‘Russia’s position’ in the negotiations to end the war against Ukraine.

However, Putin later said that in fact no agreements had been reached in Anchorage during his meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Read more: Rubio on his forthcoming meeting with Lavrov: it would be good for Russia if this war were to end