U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov held a meeting in Manila.

This was reported by the Foreign Ministry of the occupying country, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov explained to Rubio "the actual situation on the front lines."

"He emphasized that it is unacceptable to continue supplying the Kyiv regime with weapons and, more broadly, to pursue the destabilizing policies of European countries that still seek to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on Russia," the statement said.

The Russian minister also confirmed the Russian Federation’s readiness for a "political and diplomatic resolution of the conflict and its support for the proposals put forward by the U.S. side at the meeting between Presidents Putin and Trump in Anchorage."

Read more: Rubio on his forthcoming meeting with Lavrov: it would be good for Russia if this war were to end

What led up to it

As a reminder, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that he will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on July 23 and plans to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured that no agreements were reached during the 2025 meeting in Alaska between Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Russian officials in the Kremlin have repeatedly referred to the "Anchorage agreement" or "arrangements in Anchorage," under which they allegedly intend to end the war in Ukraine.

On June 4, Putin called the "Anchorage Agreement" the basis for ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

On June 21, Putin's aide Ushakov stated that "one of the parties proved unable to fulfill the agreements reached in Anchorage."

On June 23, Russian dictator Putin stated once again that the "Anchorage Principles" should be "Russia's position" in negotiations to end the war against Ukraine.

However, Putin later said that in fact no agreements had been reached in Anchorage during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Read more: Rubio on his forthcoming meeting with Lavrov: it would be good for Russia if this war were to end