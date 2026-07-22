Lavrov plans to meet with Rubio: Will ask about Trump’s words on quick resolution of war in Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on July 23 and plans to discuss the war in Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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What is known

According to Lavrov, the meeting will take place on Thursday morning.

"The meeting with Rubio has already been arranged," he said.

Lavrov said he wanted to ask Rubio about U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks regarding the possibility of a swift resolution to the war in Ukraine.

See also: Zelenskyy and European leaders are trying to "deter" Trump from his proposals in Alaska, says Lavrov

"The Spirit of Anchorage"

The Russian foreign minister also noted that Russia assumes that its American counterparts "have not yet rejected the Anchorage proposals."

Read: Russia no longer believes the West wants peace talks on Ukraine, says Lavrov

What led up to this?

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured that no agreements were reached during the 2025 meeting in Alaska between Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Russian officials in the Kremlin have repeatedly referred to the "Anchorage agreement" or "arrangements in Anchorage," under which they allegedly intend to end the war in Ukraine.

On June 4, Putin called the "Anchorage Agreement" the basis for ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

On June 21, Putin's aide Ushakov stated that "one of the parties proved unable to fulfill the agreements reached in Anchorage."

On June 23, Russian dictator Putin stated once again that the "Anchorage Principles" should be "Russia's position" in negotiations to end the war against Ukraine.

However, Putin later said that in fact no agreements had been reached in Anchorage during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.