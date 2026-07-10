Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that the Kremlin will continue the war until the goals set by Vladimir Putin are achieved and is not changing its position on ending hostilities.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

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Lavrov made the statement at a joint press conference with Mozambique's Foreign Minister Maria Lukash.

He once again cited statements by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, repeating the demands he had made in June 2024 as a condition for ending the war.

At that time, speaking at the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Putin demanded the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions, despite the fact that Russian forces had been unable to fully occupy them. In addition, the Kremlin insisted on international recognition of these regions, as well as Crimea, as part of Russia; demanded that Ukraine renounce NATO membership; and reiterated its demands for the so-called "demilitarization" and "denazification" of Ukraine.

Putin also stated that once these conditions were met, Russia would allegedly "immediately" issue an order for a ceasefire.

"The president clearly confirmed that we will continue to pursue the goals that were set back in June 2024 during Vladimir Putin's speech at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Lavrov emphasized.

What happened before that?

Lavrov also stated that the West has definitively resorted to "open ultimatums" directed at Moscow regarding negotiations with Ukraine.

Read more: Russia no longer believes West wants peace talks on Ukraine – Lavrov