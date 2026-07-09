Russia no longer believes West wants peace talks on Ukraine – Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the West had finally moved to "open ultimatums" against Moscow regarding negotiations with Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, his statement was quoted by Russia's Interfax.

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Moscow's grievances

Lavrov admitted that European leaders had rejected Moscow's whims.

"We outlined our assessments of the current state of affairs around Ukraine, including the actions of the West, which is imitating its readiness for negotiations. Now, as the Europeans announced, (the West) has moved to open ultimatums against the Russian Federation," the foreign minister of the aggressor country complained.

Read more: Ukraine now has a window of opportunity for peace. Putin’s only advantage is ballistic missiles – Zelenskyy

According to Lavrov, Western leaders allegedly "hypocritically continue to call for a negotiated solution."

"We will no longer believe the West when it says it wants negotiated solutions. This reserve of goodwill and hopes has been completely exhausted," the Russian official concluded.

Watch more: Lavrov curses at official diplomatic event: "To hell with it all, that’s it". VIDEO

Anchorage

Russian officials in the Kremlin have repeatedly spoken of an "Anchorage agreement" or "arrangements in Anchorage," under which they allegedly want to end the war in Ukraine.

On 4 June, Putin called the "Anchorage decisions" the basis for ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

On 21 June, Putin’s aide Ushakov said that "one of the sides proved unable to fulfil the agreements reached in Anchorage." His statement was reported by the Russian state agency TASS.

On 23 June, Russian dictator Putin again stated that the "Anchorage principles" should be "Russia’s position" in negotiations to end the war against Ukraine.

What is known about the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska

On 15 August 2025, US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin met at Elmendorf-Richardson Air Force Base in Anchorage (Alaska, USA). They discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine and a number of bilateral issues.

The meeting took place without the participation of Volodymyr Zelenskyy or European leaders. The Ukrainian president has already called it "a personal victory for Putin", stating that Putin is not committed to peace but merely wants to break out of international isolation and delay sanctions.

Read more: Putin is not yet ready for real negotiations, allies must strengthen Ukraine, - Rutte