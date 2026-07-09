Ukraine now has a window of opportunity for peace. Putin’s only advantage is ballistic missiles – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine has become stronger both on the battlefield and in the air, while Russia has no advantage at the front.

He said this during a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET reports.

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About Putin

"Putin — whether he knows it or not — certainly receives information and understands that he has no advantage now. There are ballistic missiles, there are indeed such tragic, terrible strikes on the civilian population of our state, but this is the only advantage he has left. There is nothing else," Zelenskyy emphasized.

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Zelenskyy also called it a "historical anecdote" that Russia, whose economy was oriented toward energy exports, is now forced to import fuel after Ukrainian strikes.

"Between us, I think that if Yeltsin had known that more than 20 years later Russia would be importing energy resources instead of exporting them, and because it itself, foolishly, decided to start a war, he would have chosen a different successor," the head of state said.

Ukraine's advantage

He said that Ukraine now has a "window of opportunity" to achieve a just peace.

"Our teams (Ukraine and the United States — ed.) understand that we really do have a window of opportunity now. Ukraine has become stronger both on the battlefield and in the air. Everyone sees the relevant results. Of course, first and foremost, this is thanks to our military, and I am very grateful to them. They give me the opportunity to strengthen my positions. That is why I said there is a window of opportunity," the president added.

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