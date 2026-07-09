Ukraine has two months to get Russia to negotiate, - Pavel
Czech President Petr Pavel stated that Ukraine has only two months to resume peace talks with Russia; otherwise, there is a risk of the war escalating on the Russian side.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing an interview Pavel gave to The Telegraph.
Window of opportunities
"I believe that the window is there for us to keep pushing and giving Russia a clear message that we are willing to start negotiations," Pavel said.
He warned that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin might declare a general mobilization after the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 20.
"Russia will have parliamentary elections in September. President Putin will hardly declare mobilisation before, but once the elections are over, then the window will shrink," he said.
According to Pavel, the allies should use the current pressure on Russia to force it into peace talks in the coming weeks.
Russia's domestic problems
In addition, he noted that Russia currently faces a number of domestic problems.
"The Russian public is turning increasingly against the war. President Putin will have difficulties keeping calm at home, and if this pressure continues, if Ukraine continues to be capable and successful in hitting targets deep in Russian territory, it will create conditions where Russia will be more inclined to negotiate," the Czech president emphasized.
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