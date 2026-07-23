After Ukrainian drone attacks, Yandex Market disclaims liability for aftermath of UAV strikes – Russian media

Russian marketplace Yandex Market has changed its terms of cooperation with sellers following Ukrainian drone attacks on logistics facilities in Russia. The company has formally disclaimed liability for the consequences of UAV strikes and other wartime events.

The relevant amendments were made to the agreement with sellers who list their goods on the platform, Censor.NET reports, citing Russian media, including Meduza.

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The list of force majeure events exempting the marketplace from liability now includes any consequences of the use of weapons, military equipment and aircraft, including drones. It also includes terrorist attacks, hostilities, states of emergency or martial law, strikes, mass unrest, government restrictions, hazardous substance leaks and natural disasters.

At the same time, the revised agreement stipulates that only Yandex Market itself is exempt from liability in the event of force majeure. Under the previous version, the provision applied to both parties.

The company also removed a clause requiring the parties to immediately notify each other of force majeure events and provide documentary evidence.

According to the report, other major Russian marketplaces had previously made similar changes to their agreements with sellers. Ozon did so on 12 June and Wildberries on 7 July, likewise exempting themselves from liability for failure to fulfil their obligations in the event of drone attacks.

See more: Drones launched massive attack on Krasnodar Krai: Wildberries logistics centre in Krasnodar is on fire, and there is fire at oil depot in Armavir. PHOTOS