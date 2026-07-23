Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continue across country. PHOTOS

Protests against Mykhailo Fedorov’s dismissal as defence minister have continued in Ukraine for the eighth consecutive day.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

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Protests continue and spread to cities across Ukraine

Rallies are taking place in numerous cities across the country, including Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lutsk and Mykolaiv. Protesters are demanding that Mykhailo Fedorov be reinstated at the Ministry of Defence.

Kyiv

In the capital, protesters traditionally gather in Ivan Franko Square. A large, open-ended protest is also reportedly scheduled for 24 July.

Photo: Suspilne

Photo: Suspilne

Lviv

In Lviv, protesters are gathering on Svobody Avenue. The rally is taking place near the Taras Shevchenko monument. People are holding signs reading "Bring Fedorov back," "Listen to the people," "What’s happening with Fedorov?" and "No to arbitrariness, yes to reforms."

Read more: Fedorov: "I will not accept any position other than Minister of Defence"

Dnipro

Rallies involving local residents continue in the city. Dozens of people are taking part.

Ivano-Frankivsk

Rallies are taking place in the city centre.

Lutsk

Residents of the city are also joining the protests. Small groups of people are taking part.

Mykolaiv

Similar rallies continue in the city. People are taking to the streets with signs and voicing their demands.

New Cabinet of Ministers and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Fedorov’s resignation