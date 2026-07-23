Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continue across country. PHOTOS
Protests against Mykhailo Fedorov’s dismissal as defence minister have continued in Ukraine for the eighth consecutive day.
This is reported by Censor.NET.
Protests continue and spread to cities across Ukraine
Rallies are taking place in numerous cities across the country, including Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipro, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lutsk and Mykolaiv. Protesters are demanding that Mykhailo Fedorov be reinstated at the Ministry of Defence.
Kyiv
In the capital, protesters traditionally gather in Ivan Franko Square. A large, open-ended protest is also reportedly scheduled for 24 July.
Lviv
In Lviv, protesters are gathering on Svobody Avenue. The rally is taking place near the Taras Shevchenko monument. People are holding signs reading "Bring Fedorov back," "Listen to the people," "What’s happening with Fedorov?" and "No to arbitrariness, yes to reforms."
Dnipro
Rallies involving local residents continue in the city. Dozens of people are taking part.
Ivano-Frankivsk
Rallies are taking place in the city centre.
Lutsk
Residents of the city are also joining the protests. Small groups of people are taking part.
Mykolaiv
Similar rallies continue in the city. People are taking to the streets with signs and voicing their demands.
New Cabinet of Ministers and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Fedorov’s resignation
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhenii Khmara for the post of Ukraine’s defence minister. Before doing so, he tasked Khmara with serving as acting head of the Defence Ministry.
- Protests against Fedorov’s resignation have continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding Fedorov’s return as defence minister, people have called for Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi to be dismissed.
- On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.
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