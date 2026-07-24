Former Pentagon Chief calls Ukrainian Armed Forces most combat-ready army in Europe

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper stated that the Ukrainian army is currently the most combat-ready and experienced in Europe. In his view, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not only halted the Russian offensive but have also become innovators in modern warfare.

According to Censor.NET, he made these remarks in an interview with Independence Avenue Media.

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Esper supported Ukraine's prospects for NATO membership

Commenting on Ukraine's possible accession to NATO, Esper emphasized that it is important right now to send a clear political signal of support for Kyiv. According to him, this will strengthen Ukraine's position, reassure allies, and enhance deterrence against Russia.

At the same time, the former secretary suggested that Ukraine’s membership could take place in stages or with certain conditions. In particular, he did not rule out a scenario in which temporarily occupied territories would not be covered by NATO guarantees for a certain period of time.

Ukraine has brought the war to a stalemate

Esper noted that Ukraine is fighting a war against a country with a significantly larger army, economy, and population.

"Despite this, the Ukrainians have not only halted the Russian offensive but have effectively brought the war to a stalemate. So if the question is whether Ukraine will strengthen NATO’s security, the answer is unequivocally yes," he said.

The former Pentagon chief also emphasized that the Ukrainian military has become a pioneer in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, countering drones, and developing new tactics and modern military doctrine.

In his view, the U.S. military and other Western allies have much to learn from the experience of Ukrainian defenders.

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