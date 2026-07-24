Russian strikes on southern Ukraine: over 50 wounded and widespread destruction

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out heavy shelling of the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions, using aircraft, attack drones, multiple launch rocket systems and artillery. The attacks have resulted in fatalities, dozens of injuries and significant damage to civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Kherson region: 20 injured and dozens of damaged buildings

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Kherson and dozens of settlements in the region came under enemy attack, including Antonivka, Bilozerka, Beryslav, Stanislav, Chornobaivka, Komyshany, Kizomys, Dniprovske and others.

Russian troops targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas.

As a result of the shelling, the following were damaged:

6 multi-storey buildings;

35 private homes;

an administrative building;

a shopping centre;

private cars.

Twenty people were injured as a result of the Russian aggression.

Zaporizhzhia region: one person killed, dozens injured

According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, the occupiers carried out 1,001 strikes on 48 settlements in the region over the past 24 hours.

The Russian army carried out:

14 air strikes;

740 attacks by various types of drones, predominantly FPV;

2 strikes from multiple launch rocket systems;

245 artillery shellings.

As a result of the attacks, one person was killed and a further 34 were injured.

Later, the regional governor clarified that 15 of the injured remain under medical supervision.

Mykolaiv region: port infrastructure and petrol stations attacked

In the Mykolaiv region, Russian troops attacked port infrastructure using Shahed/’Gerbera’-type strike drones. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties, reported Heorhii Reshetilov, acting head of the Regional Military Administration.

In the Bashtanka district, on the morning of 24 July, a ‘Molniya’-type drone attacked the Snihurivka community. A petrol station building was damaged, but no one was injured.

In addition, over the past 24 hours, the occupiers have attacked the Ochakiv community in the Mykolaiv district three times using FPV drones. There were no casualties or injuries.

Read more: Russia launches new strikes on southern Ukraine: at least three people killed, 27 more injured