German Foreign Minister Johann Wadeful, speaking to students in South Africa, emphasized that Russia continues to pose an existential threat to security.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Welt.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

The publication noted that, since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, South Africa has been unable to bring itself to condemn the Russian invasion.

"We can see all too clearly that Russia has been deceiving us for many years and continues to pose an existential threat to our security. The Iskander missiles that Russia has deployed in Kaliningrad would take only a few minutes to reach Berlin. This is part of the current strategic reality in Europe," the German foreign minister emphasized.

Read more: NATO remains strong and united despite controversy surrounding Trump, - Wadephul