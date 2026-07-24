Russians executed captured Ukrainian soldier in Donetsk region: investigation has been opened

Russian occupiers shot and killed a captured Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier near the village of Yalta after interrogating him. A criminal investigation has been opened.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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According to the prosecutor’s office, on July 13, 2026, near the village of Yalta in the Komarska community, Russian occupiers took a servicemember of the Armed Forces of Ukraine prisoner. After interrogation, according to the investigation, one of the Russian servicemembers ordered the prisoner’s execution, and another carried out the order by shooting the Ukrainian defender.

A criminal case has been opened regarding this incident under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—a war crime resulting in the death of a person.

Urgent investigative measures are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the crime and identify the Russian servicemen involved in its commission.

The prosecutor’s office emphasized that the killing of prisoners of war constitutes a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime.