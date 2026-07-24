Russian troops dropped two aerial bombs on Sloviansk: 5 dead and 9 wounded

Five people were killed and nine were injured as a result of a Russian air strike on Sloviansk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

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It is reported that the occupying forces dropped two aerial bombs on the city.

The strike damaged 10 private homes, a business premises and the premises of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Latvia.

Filashkin noted that the enemy has been striking Sloviansk for the second day in a row. And for the second day running, numerous casualties have been recorded.

Calls for evacuation

The head of the Regional Military Administration once again emphasised that it is dangerous to remain in the region.

"I urge everyone who is still near the front line to evacuate.

Evacuation is free of charge. We will help with transport, accommodation and the necessary support. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Life is the most important thing," said Filashkin.