Two civilian vessels damaged in Russian attack on port infrastructure in Mykolaiv region
Russian forces carried out drone strikes on port infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region.
Heorhii Reshetilov, acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.
What is known
Earlier today, the enemy attacked port infrastructure in the Mykolaiv district with Shahed strike UAVs.
Two civilian vessels were damaged in the attack. No casualties were reported.
Background
Earlier reports said that yesterday and this morning, the enemy attacked the Mykolaiv region with Shahed/Gerbera strike UAVs. Port infrastructure was also targeted.
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