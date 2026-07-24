More than 1,800 hectares of crops lost in Zaporizhzhia region due to Russian strikes

More than 1,800 hectares of crops will not be harvested in the Zaporizhzhia region this year due to Russian shelling. In addition, farmers have already lost more than 250 pieces of agricultural machinery, while dozens of grain storage facilities and production sites have been destroyed.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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According to him, despite the war, the harvesting of early grain and industrial crops continues in the region across more than 120,000 hectares. Farmers are using every safe opportunity to carry out fieldwork and preserve the harvest.

At the same time, a significant proportion of the crops have already been lost. According to the Regional Military Administration head, Russian shelling has destroyed more than 1,850 hectares of fields, while some sown areas cannot be reached due to constant attacks, the threat of follow-up strikes, and fires caused by munitions impacts.

Since the beginning of the year, the region’s agricultural sector has also sustained significant material losses. Russian guided aerial bombs and drones have destroyed 55 grain storage facilities and other agricultural infrastructure sites, as well as more than 250 pieces of agricultural machinery.

"Yet even under these conditions, Zaporizhzhia’s farmers are not giving up. The agricultural sector has been and remains one of the foundations of the Zaporizhzhia region," Ivan Fedorov stressed.

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