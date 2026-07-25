Occupiers attacked Balaklia with missiles: there are casualties
On the morning of July 25, 2026, the occupying forces launched a missile strike on Balaklia in the Kharkiv region.
Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
There are casualties
As noted, two people are currently known to have been injured, and they are receiving medical care.
According to the Regional State Administration, the details of the shelling are currently being investigated.
Our emergency services are on the scene.
No further information regarding the enemy attack is currently available.
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