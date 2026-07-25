Tokayev called on Putin to end war and return to negotiations under "Istanbul 2.0" framework

During a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Omsk, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, called for a halt to the war against Ukraine and for the resumption of the negotiation process under the ‘Istanbul 2.0’ format.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the Russian media.

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"All this must be stopped. Anything to the contrary plays into the hands of Russia’s enemies and the enemies of the Ukrainian people," said the President of Kazakhstan.

The nature of this conflict is not entirely clear

"The nature of this conflict is not entirely clear to many people, including us. Let’s say, if there was a conflict, including the frozen conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the essence of that conflict and its origins were entirely clear to us. They went deep into history. But here, it is very difficult to grasp," Tokayev remarked.

"Perhaps it is time to put this conflict on hold and return to the Istanbul Formula 2.0, as significant progress was made there," urged the President of Kazakhstan.

It is reported that Putin promised to "brief Tokayev on developments regarding Ukraine".

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