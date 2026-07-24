Russia expects "new proposals" from US on ending war in Ukraine – Kremlin

Moscow will wait for new proposals from Washington on a possible end to the war against Ukraine.

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this in comments to Russian propagandist Pavel Zarubin, Censor.NET reports.

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Russia’s demand

According to Peskov, the Kremlin believes that US President Donald Trump and his negotiating team are allegedly sincere in seeking to formulate options that could be acceptable to all parties.

"We will wait for new proposals. The Americans are sincere, President Trump is sincere, and his negotiators are sincere in their desire to genuinely formulate some options acceptable to everyone," he said.

At the same time, the Kremlin added that Moscow intends to exploit the so-called "dualism" of the Trump administration’s position on Ukraine wherever it aligns with Russia’s interests.

Read more: US ready to intervene to end war in Ukraine, - Rubio

Background

As a reminder, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov held a meeting on 23 July.

The Russian minister urged the United States not to "flood" Ukraine with weapons.

At the same time, Rubio said that the United States would continue selling weapons to Ukraine through NATO mechanisms.

The US Secretary of State also noted that Russia’s proposals in Anchorage had failed because they were unacceptable to Ukraine.

Read more: Russia will create "wider buffer zone" along border with Ukraine, - Peskov