Russian proposals in Anchorage failed because it is unacceptable for Ukraine, - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the approach proposed by Russia in Anchorage had failed.

He stated this during a conversation with the media, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The Secretary of State was asked to comment on the Russian Federation's proposals in Anchorage.

"The proposals that were reported—they call it '3 + 2,' the division of territories—these attempts have failed. A peace agreement cannot be reached unless both sides agree, and the Ukrainians did not agree to it. And that is why this attempt did not work."

"So we'll have to come up with new proposals and new ideas. Because, without a doubt, that option was unacceptable to Ukraine at the time, and I don't think it's acceptable to them now either. In fact, it's probably even less acceptable to them now," Rubio said.

Read more: Russia loses 5-6 thousand soldiers every week in war against Ukraine, - Rubio

What led up to it

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio assured that no agreements were reached during the 2025 meeting in Alaska between Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Russian officials in the Kremlin have repeatedly referred to the "Anchorage agreement" or "arrangements in Anchorage," under which they allegedly intend to end the war in Ukraine.

On June 4, Putin called the "Anchorage Agreement" the basis for ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

On June 21, Putin's aide Ushakov stated that "one of the parties proved unable to fulfill the agreements reached in Anchorage."

On June 23, Russian dictator Putin stated once again that the "Anchorage Principles" should be "Russia's position" in negotiations to end the war against Ukraine.

However, Putin later said that in fact no agreements had been reached in Anchorage during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.