Russia loses 5-6 thousand soldiers every week in war against Ukraine, - Rubio

Every week, the Russian army loses more than 5,000–6,000 soldiers killed or wounded in the war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing The Guardian, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio made this statement during a conversation with reporters.

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According to the Secretary of State, he has received information that the war in Ukraine is unique in terms of the scale of its casualties.

"This is the only conflict that soldiers remember where the number of those killed in action exceeds the number of wounded. That's how bloody this war is. I believe the Russians are losing more than 5,000 to 6,000 soldiers a week. That's a staggering number," Rubio said.

Ukraine has also suffered heavy losses

At the same time, the Secretary of State emphasized that Ukraine has also paid an extremely high price for the full-scale war.

He mentioned the numerous civilian casualties and the Russian shelling of Kyiv, which, he said, has intensified recently.

Rubio noted that, given the enormous human toll, both sides should have an interest in ending the war.

"We have seen civilian casualties and shelling in Kyiv. We have observed a certain increase in such incidents. Of course, this war has not been beneficial for Ukraine either. So, in my opinion, both sides should have an incentive to bring it to an end," said the U.S. Secretary of State.

What happened before?

Rubio also stated that the United States is ready to play an active role in ending the Russian-Ukrainian war if the conditions arise for reaching a peace agreement acceptable to both sides.

Read more: US ready to intervene to end war in Ukraine, - Rubio