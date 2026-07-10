Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for dictator Putin, stated that Russia will expand its "buffer zone" with Ukraine due to escalation on Kyiv’s part.

He made this statement to Russian propagandists, according to Censor.NET.

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According to Peskov, Ukraine is allegedly not "open to the peace process."

"Russia remains open to achieving its goals through peaceful political and diplomatic negotiations. President Putin remains open to this. But given that this is impossible due to the lack of willingness on the part of the ‘Kyiv regime,’ we are continuing our ‘SMO,’" Peskov said.

He also stated that ‘as the Kyiv side attempts to escalate the situation, we are continuing to establish a broader security zone, a buffer zone.’

Read more: Peskov stated that "real war" is ongoing in Ukraine due to Western interference