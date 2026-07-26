Putin is laying groundwork for expanded mobilisation and wants to recruit further 30,000 soldiers from DPRK, – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has spoken of intelligence reports regarding the Kremlin’s plans for the autumn.

He spoke about this in an evening address, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian losses and preparations for mobilisation

"We have detailed intelligence reports on Russia’s plans for the autumn. The one thing missing from Russia’s plans is peace. Unfortunately. Not yet, at least. Putin is laying the groundwork for an expansion of mobilisation. The figures for his losses speak for themselves. In just under seven months this year, 221,000 people have joined the ranks of the Russian armed forces. Meanwhile, Russian casualties over the same period totalled nearly 225,500, of whom 131,000 were killed and nearly 93,000 were wounded, with a significant number of those wounds being serious, as the Russians’ frontline medical care is utterly appalling," said Zelenskyy.

According to the head of state, Putin is simply preparing to send more Russians to war, disguising his intentions with other words and signals.

"It is important that we, together with our partners, are able to put sufficient pressure on Russia so that thoughts of ending this aggression come to dominate – thoughts of peace, rather than of further Russian mobilisation. Our long-range operations and our missile strikes are contributing to this. More and more Russians are taking notice of Putin’s war, are suffering as a result, and believe that the war should not be dragged out. We can see this," said the president.

Read more: Ceasefire with Russia is better than fighting another 10–20 years for victory and losing our people, – Zelenskyy

30,000 soldiers from North Korea

Furthermore, according to Zelenskyy, the Kremlin continues to deepen its military cooperation with North Korea. In particular, Russia is planning to recruit a further 30,000 military personnel from the DPRK. Since June, infrastructure has been under preparation in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation to accommodate them.

"North Korea is also preparing to transfer new ballistic missile launchers to Russia. This is a threat not only to Ukraine. Russia is helping North Korea to learn how to wage war, is improving their weapons – and is giving them experience in the actual use of weapons. All of this poses a threat to everyone in Asia who is within range of North Korean missiles. We will counter this," added the head of state.