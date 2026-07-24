Ceasefire with Russia is better than fighting another 10–20 years for victory and losing our people, – Zelenskyy
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a swift ceasefire with Russia would be better than a prolonged war until victory.
He said this in an interview with US blogger Laura Loomer, Censor.NET reports.
On a ceasefire
According to the Ukrainian president, Ukraine wants to win the war, but "above all, we are focused on human lives".
"If we can stop the war tomorrow and secure a ceasefire, that is better than fighting for another 10 or 20 years to achieve victory and losing our people. A ceasefire is the better alternative," Zelenskyy stressed.
Negotiations
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that the next trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia should be held before autumn.
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