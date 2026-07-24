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News ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia Zelenskyy about ceasefire
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Ceasefire with Russia is better than fighting another 10–20 years for victory and losing our people, – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a swift ceasefire with Russia would be better than a prolonged war until victory.

He said this in an interview with US blogger Laura Loomer, Censor.NET reports.

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On a ceasefire

According to the Ukrainian president, Ukraine wants to win the war, but "above all, we are focused on human lives".

"If we can stop the war tomorrow and secure a ceasefire, that is better than fighting for another 10 or 20 years to achieve victory and losing our people. A ceasefire is the better alternative," Zelenskyy stressed.

Read more: Zelenskyy signed laws extending martial law and mobilization

Negotiations

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that the next trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia should be held before autumn.

Read more: Ukraine to have drones with range of up to 10,000 km next year – Zelenskyy

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