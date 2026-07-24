Ceasefire with Russia is better than fighting another 10–20 years for victory and losing our people, – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a swift ceasefire with Russia would be better than a prolonged war until victory.

He said this in an interview with US blogger Laura Loomer, Censor.NET reports.

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On a ceasefire

According to the Ukrainian president, Ukraine wants to win the war, but "above all, we are focused on human lives".

"If we can stop the war tomorrow and secure a ceasefire, that is better than fighting for another 10 or 20 years to achieve victory and losing our people. A ceasefire is the better alternative," Zelenskyy stressed.

Read more: Zelenskyy signed laws extending martial law and mobilization

Negotiations

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously said that the next trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia should be held before autumn.

Read more: Ukraine to have drones with range of up to 10,000 km next year – Zelenskyy