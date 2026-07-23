Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral meeting should be held before autumn – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the next trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia should be held before autumn.

He said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

According to the head of state, during yesterday’s conversation with Trump’s special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, he received proposals that the US side would later discuss with the Russians.

"We discussed that there could be several ideas. I understand what these ideas are; they were briefly presented to me yesterday. We will discuss them with the Americans. I will try to ensure that we do so in the near future," Zelenskyy said.

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After that, if it becomes clear that the plan can be discussed seriously, a trilateral meeting will be held.

"Of course, all of this needs to be done before autumn. I believe we must work persistently on this. If it depended on us, the meeting would already take place in July. But not everything depends on us," he explained.

The president said that the Americans were ready to meet, but the United States was currently focused on Iran.

Read more: Zelenskyy on talks with Witkoff and Kushner: It is important to step up diplomatic efforts to end war