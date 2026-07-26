Racists hit Kryvyi Rih: shopping center on fire (updated). PHOTO

In the early hours of 26 July 2026, the enemy launched an attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

According to the Regional State Administration, a fire broke out in a shopping centre.

Information regarding casualties is being verified.

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.

Updated information

As Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, noted later, rescue workers have already contained the fire. Firefighting operations are underway. The municipal water utility and other public utilities are ensuring an uninterrupted water supply.

As of this hour, there are no casualties.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russian forces struck an infrastructure facility in Kryvyi Rih: one person was killed, and others were injured.